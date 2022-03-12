Wichita Falls Ranch, Farm & Hemp Expo returns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the 12th year, everything agriculture made its way to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center in Wichita Falls on Friday.

“There’s not a greater way to make a living than agriculture,” Todd Oliver, regional manager for Stine Seed, said.

With over 400 vendors, the Wichita Falls Ranch, Farm & Hemp Expo had something for anyone and, more importantly, any age. And while kids were all smiles, the expo was a chance for farmers to open up about the challenges that were anything but smiles this past year.

“Groceries are going up. Fuel prices are going up. Everything is going up,” Stine Seed Sales Representative Happy Thrapp said.

After overcoming the challenges of the pandemic in 2021, input costs have become the next problem facing farmers.

“A farmer is the only person who buys everything at retail price and sells it wholesale,” Thrapp said.

But expos like these allow farmers to get past the problems of dollars and cents and build a relationship for future business.

“You’re putting the two people that have the product and the service together so when it’s harvest time, and you have a breakdown, you’ve got a real person’s number, you call them and say ‘hey we have to get something for this combine’ and the job gets done,’” Darren Dale, Star Expo owner, said.

The expo helps lay the foundation for problem-solving and, more importantly, carries on the tradition of agriculture.

“You see a guy you haven’t talked to in a couple of years and, now it’s not just him, it’s his son that’s starting to farm,” Oliver said. “You remember seeing that kid growing up and climbing over his dad’s tractor as a five or six-year-old, and now he’s thirty, and he’s farming.”

The expo wraps up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.