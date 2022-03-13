High fire danger Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will be a heightened fire risk Sunday across Texoma. We will have gusty southerly winds, a high in the upper 60s, and very dry air. Use extreme caution tomorrow if doing any activities involving sparks or flames. If you do see smoke or accidentally start a fire, immediately call 911.

The weather looks warm and dry for Spring Break. Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the mid-60s. Wednesday we could reach 80. Temps will dip sightly into next weekend. There are no rain chances in the forecast for next week.

