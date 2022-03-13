Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

High fire danger Sunday

Fire Weather Sunday
Fire Weather Sunday(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will be a heightened fire risk Sunday across Texoma. We will have gusty southerly winds, a high in the upper 60s, and very dry air. Use extreme caution tomorrow if doing any activities involving sparks or flames. If you do see smoke or accidentally start a fire, immediately call 911.

The weather looks warm and dry for Spring Break. Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the mid-60s. Wednesday we could reach 80. Temps will dip sightly into next weekend. There are no rain chances in the forecast for next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The selections will now be sent to a graphic design company, which will develop final logos and...
WFISD releases colors, next steps for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
resident can donate food scraps for fresh eggs.
Vernon man fights inflation with backyard farm
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

A wintry mix will be present Friday morning
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
The Return of Winter Weather
Wintry Weather Returns
weather
A wintry mix will be present Friday morning