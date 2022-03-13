Lone Star Muscle Cars host 37th annual McGruff fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lone Star Muscle Cars of Texas are hosting the 37th annual McGruff Fundraiser and Car Show on Sunday at their dealership.

The event is hoping to raise money for longtime officer Artie Woods who served in Wichita and Archer County Sheriff’s office alongside his partner in crime McGruff the mascot who taught children how to stay safe and take a bite out of crime for 26 years.

Registration and set-up for the event begins at 9a.m.

The show starts at 10a.m.- 1p.m. and there will be a $20 entry fee.

to find out more information visit the Lone Star Muscle Cars of Texas Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.