St. Paddy’s Day Block Party makes return to WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - People in Wichita Falls celebrated St. Patrick’s day with the community once again.

The event was canceled for the last 2 years due to COVID-19 concerns but it is now back and people were excited to pick up where they left off. One attendee, Janet Slack, stated that she remembers the event being bigger in previous years.

“I’m glad to see that they’re reviving them. They have been much bigger in the past, but everybody down here is having so much fun. And everybody is just excited and having a great time,” said Janet Slack.

St. Paddy’s Day Block Party offered live music and food but there was one thing people were mainly focused on. When asked what their favorite part of the event was, both attendees Gabe and Pat stated the beer was their favorite.

“The beer at the finish line,” said Pat.

