Truck crashes into downtown WF building, one hospitalized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into the Executive Building in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday evening. Police tell our crews the driver was not intoxicated and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The crash happened around 8 P.M. Saturday, both the Wichita Falls Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.