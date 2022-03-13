Email City Guide
The WF community keeps kids busy during Spring Break

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kemp Center for the Arts and River Bend Nature Center are making sure kids who don’t have plans this Spring Break won’t be bored.

Anime mini camp classes at the Kemp Center for the Arts are available for kids ages 10-18. It will take place on Mar.14-16 from 1 to 4 p.m. Students will learn about the different types of art materials and creative processes.

The camp is $85 dollars and all supplies are included.

The River Bend Nature Center will also be having a spring break camp starting Mar. 14-18, from 8:30- 12:30p.m.

Every day campers will go on a different outdoor adventure and work on several artistic projects as well.

Admission for the week is $60 for members and $70 for non-members.

For more in on Riverbend Nature Center or the Kemp Center for the Arts spring break camps visit their websites.

