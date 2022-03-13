WF woman organizes fundraiser for sick friend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita falls resident, Caryn Die, organized a car show for her coworker and friend, Angelica Nevarez who is battling stage three breast cancer.

Angelica was diagnosed with breast cancer in December of last year and started her chemotherapy on February 14. Caryn said she wanted to return the favor of helping her friend because the same thing was done for her.

“Ten years ago next month, there was a motorcycle run that was done for our family. And I always said, you know, because of everybody in the community that helped us that we would pay it forward and help somebody else out. So um this was kind of a situation where, you know, it was time to pay it forward,” said Caryn.

Caryn also mentioned how much the community has contributed to the cause.

“We’ve had a lot of great businesses in Wichita Falls that have donated items for the silent auction,” Caryn said.

The Cruise n’ Cars benefit had food trucks, music, a silent auction, a car show, and a motorcycle run. All proceeds from the event will go to the Nevarez family to help with the medical costs.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.