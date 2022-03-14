Email City Guide
Police: Albuquerque shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect; 2 officers injured

By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Albuquerque police said a shooting has left two people dead, included the suspected shooter, and four others injured, including two police officers.

Police tweeted Monday afternoon that they were responding to reports of a “possible active shooter,” warning residents to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area.

Police soon tweeted that two officers had “suffered injuries” during the incident, specifying that one officer was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and that “the second officer is ok and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.”

Once the scene was cleared, police provided an update, writing: “Officers shot and killed the offender during a confrontation. The offender is believed to have shot three people along Montgomery east of Tramway. One of those victims also died at the scene.”

