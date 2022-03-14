Email City Guide
Beto O’Rourke to make campaign stops in Texoma area

The stops are part of O’Rourke’s People of Texas Campaign.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to make three campaign stops in the Texoma area on March 18.

Locations include Childress, Olney and Vernon. The stops are part of O’Rourke’s People of Texas Campaign.

O’Rourke will first stop in Olney at Hometown Coffee & Tea from 2-3 p.m. He’ll then head to Vernon at The Refinery Studio from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Lastly, he’ll be in Childress for his third stop from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with the location yet to be announced.

To RSVP for any of these events, click the links below:

For more information or for a list a O’Rourke’s statewide campaign stops, click here.

