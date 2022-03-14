Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crashes into downtown WF Building, one hospitalized
Truck crashes into downtown WF building, one hospitalized
Cruise N Cars flyer
WF woman organizes fundraiser for sick friend
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after house fire in WF
Block party crowd
St. Paddy’s Day Block Party makes return to WF
The selections will now be sent to a graphic design company, which will develop final logos and...
WFISD releases colors, next steps for new high schools

Latest News

The decision appears to exhaust Julian Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in...
Julian Assange denied permission to appeal by UK’s top court
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed the National League of Cities’ Congressional City...
Biden gives address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dolly Parton opens up Dollywood for 37th season