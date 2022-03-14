Email City Guide
Good Week for Spring Break

By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather looks good this week despite a few storm systems crossing the area. The first comes through on Monday with some added clouds to go with mild temperatures in the 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday both look good with sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s. The second storm system crosses the area on Thursday with windy conditions. The weather remains good into next weekend. Next week may see the return of some rain chances.

