Judge denies Justin Love’s change of venue request

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Robert P. Brotherton denied Justin Love’s motion to move his murder case out of Wichita County on Monday.

In an email to attorneys, Judge Brotherton wrote that he had reviewed various documents and chosen to deny the supplemental motion. He asked prosecutors to prepare an order for him to sign and forward to the District Clerk for filing.

Attorneys for Love filed paperwork on Jan. 14 suggesting that the court upon its own motion change the venue to another district because of “prejudicial pretrial publicity,” among other reasons. This spurred an evidentiary hearing, where attorneys called witnesses, including representatives from several local media outlets, to testify on if they thought coverage of the case had hurt the chances for a fair and impartial trial.

The denied change supplemental motion is the latest development in a case that’s spanned over six years. Love was tried and convicted for the June 2015 murder of Dominic Thrasher in December of 2018. The Second Court of Appeals of Fort Worth overturned Love’s murder charge in March of 2020. He was thus to be given a new trial with the district court.

Love was then arrested on two counts of aggravated perjury in November of that year, with the charges dating back to the 2018 murder trial.

Love has been held without bond in the Wichita County Jail since January of 2021.

