Man arrested for WF stabbing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing last week in Wichita Falls.

Nathan Hargrove was booked in the Wichita County Jail Saturday.

He was wanted in connection to a stabbing last Monday that happened in a hotel parking lot on Old Iowa Park Road.

Hargrove has been charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury, and his bond has been set at $75,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.