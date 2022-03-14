Mostly Good Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A storm system quickly moves through this evening with gusty north winds on the backside. That will cool us off a little for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the 60s instead of 70s. Any drop we see will brief with highs back up near 80 both Wednesday and Thursday. South and southwesterly winds will increase both days as another storm system moves through. It may bring a small rain chance on Thursday morning before we cool off a little for Friday.

