One dead after house fire in WF

Victim was 76-year-old home owner
By Michael Grace
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department reported that a 76-year-old woman lost her life on Sunday morning after a house fire.

Authorities were called out to the fire on Kingsbury just after 10 a.m. and were notified that the woman had not made it out of the home. Firefighters found the woman inside the front door and pronounced her dead on the scene.

The 23 firefighters on the scene took about thirty minutes to put out, and officials believe it started after the victim was smoking while using an oxygen concentrator.

The estimated damage to the home is $75,000, along with an additional $10,000 of damage to the contents within the home.

