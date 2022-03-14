Email City Guide
Warm and windy Monday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(KSWO)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will be a warm and windy start to Spring Break here in Texoma. Winds will be out of the south in the morning than shift to the north tonight. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph. Temperatures in the morning will be in the low 50s, this afternoon will have a high near 70. Eastern most parts of the area could see a shower or two today but most of the activity will be east of Texoma.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with a high near 68, winds will remain strong out of the north. Wednesday and Thursday will have highs close to 80 than a small system causes temps to dip slightly for the end of the week.

