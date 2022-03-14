Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida

Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in Florida. (SOURCE: WBBH)
By Gage Goulding
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, Fla. (WBBH) – A construction crew worker helped authorities wrangle a 6-foot alligator in South Florida.

The dramatic gator capture was caught on camera.

At about 7 a.m., it was about time for Rodney Withers to punch the clock and get to work. He’s part of the team from Rose Pool & Spa building a fountain outside of the club at Via Rapallo in Estero.

Withers had gone to his car to get a quick drink when he says something told him to “look in the opposite direction.”

When he spun around, he saw his coworker. But that’s not all.

“I see on the floor this black shadow from the shoulders up of an alligator,” he said. “I’m ‘Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!’ and when he looked I told him ‘Be careful, there’s a gator on the other side of your truck.’ When he come around the truck, the gator opened his mouth and you could see all his teeth.”

The crew, used to handling rocks, was then trying to figure out how to handle this nearly 6-foot-long gator who had plans of its own.

The gator then scurried to the back of a fountain, where it got stuck between a rock and a hard place, literally, with up being the only way out.

When deputies and a state gator trapper arrived on scene, it took the group every muscle to get the animal wrangled.

“I was pretty much standing here right above the gator,” Withers said. “I pulled him up, he went to turning and twirling. The only thing I could think about is what my daddy always told me: ‘Hold on like hell’.”

And he held on alright. After a fierce, 10-minute battle, the gator emerged from the void.

“You could tell he was injured, he was missing maybe three, four foot of his tail,” Withers said.

It took a few people, but they were able to haul the gator away where it was taken to a nearby farm.

Daniel Edwards, foreman at Rose Pool & Spa Construction, said the gator was off to a good home.

“Better than he had,” he said.

Back to work, Withers said he won’t forget this Friday anytime soon.

“To feel that power of him ... it was cool,” he said. “I enjoyed it. I might have to change jobs and go be a gator hunter.”

Copyright 2022 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Casper Davis of Wichita Falls.
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls man found safe
Truck crashes into downtown WF Building, one hospitalized
Truck crashes into downtown WF building, one hospitalized
Nathan Hargrove was arrested Saturday in connection to a stabbing in Wichita Falls.
Man arrested for WF stabbing
A Wichita Falls resident helped a friend battling breast cancer.
WF woman organizes fundraiser for sick friend
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after house fire in WF

Latest News

ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Make a kid in your life feel special on Absolutely Incredible Kid Day.
Absolutely Incredible Kid Day celebrates children across the nation
Judge Gossom said this year is the right time to get a reimbursement for the voting machines.
Commissioners Court talks grant, wellness benefits, dispatch payments
Police said on their official Twitter account that two people, including the suspected shooter,...
Police: Albuquerque shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect; 2 officers injured