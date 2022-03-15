9th Street Studios to host “D.O.S.E.” art exhibition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 9th Street Studios has announced their next art exhibition will open April 1.

It features the artwork of Los Angeles born Anthony David Campos, aka Mister X.I.M.

The oil paintings featured show positive ways to naturally stimulate the mind through words, music, exercise and food. Campos said he is trying to give a natural form of medicine through the visuals of his art.

The show runs through May 27, and the opening reception will be held April 1.

