Absolutely Incredible Kid Day celebrates children across the nation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Absolutely Incredible Kid Day is March 17. The focal point of the day is to uplift children and make them feel more confident about themselves by writing them handwritten letters.

The day has been declared by Camp Fire, a national youth development organization, and proclaimed for 27 years. This year, it was proclaimed by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom who encourages people to write 12 letters for 12 kids.

“Make it your goal on March 17 to send out 12 notes or letters to children you know,” Gossom said. “By making this challenge, we will increase the number of kids who receive letters. But beyond that challenge are more and more children who will feel highly regarded and admired. Through words of encouragement, we energize the child’s drive for success.”

Bettye Ricks, the executive director of Camp Fire, mentions how adults can get creative with delivering the letters.

“It can be left on a pillow, mailed, stuck in a lunch box, e-mailed, read over the phone or read in person,” Ricks said.

Anyone can participate by handwriting a letter to any kid in their life, whether that be a parent, sibling, neighbor, educator or mentor.

