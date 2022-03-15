Email City Guide
City of WF repairing water leak on Old Iowa Park Road

Residents along Old Iowa Park Road and Fell, Jerry and Talley lanes will be without water until...
Residents along Old Iowa Park Road and Fell, Jerry and Talley lanes will be without water until the repair is complete.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls started emergency repairs Tuesday on a water main break under Old Iowa Park Road near Fell Lane.

Residents along Old Iowa Park Road and Fell, Jerry and Talley lanes will be without water until the repairs are complete. City officials said crews will work through the nightand water service should be restored by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Any questions should be directed to the public information office at (940) 761-7401 or the water distribution division at (940) 761-4333.

