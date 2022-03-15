Commissioners Court talks grant, wellness benefits, dispatch payments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners held a meeting Monday and discussed a few things on their agenda. Judge Woody Gossom mentioned topics including:

1) Reimbursement grant for election equipment

Gossom said this year is the right time to get a reimbursement for the voting machines. He said by receiving a reimbursement, they were able to get more money back and other additional equipment needed for the election like scanners.

“We found out we were getting more money than we had originally, so we added on to that grant to add in some additional backup equipment, another scanner, just the things to say okay, let’s do ourselves the best we can do. If we only have one scanner counting votes and it goes down, you’re stopped,” Gossom said.

2) Wellness Benefits

Every year, the county offers all full-time regular employees blood screenings to stay up to date on their health. Gossom said the screenings are meant to help employees know where they stand with their health and get ahead of any issues they may have.

“If our people aren’t healthy, it brings the cost of our health insurance up and so as we get these indicators, they find out early they might show up as pre-diabetic then they might adjust their health habits to never becoming a diabetic,” Gossom said.

3) Terminating dispatch payments

The City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County have had an agreement that the city would provide dispatch services and in return, the county would keep prisoners for a low rate.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.