Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Casper Davis of Wichita Falls.
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls man found safe
Nathan Hargrove was arrested Saturday in connection to a stabbing in Wichita Falls.
Man arrested for WF stabbing
Justin Love
Judge denies Justin Love’s change of venue request
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after house fire in WF
A Wichita Falls resident helped a friend battling breast cancer.
WF woman organizes fundraiser for sick friend

Latest News

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
No bond for boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing woman and her child
No bond for boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing woman and her child