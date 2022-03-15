Midwestern State softball defeats St. Edwards in doubleheader
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State softball team took both games against St. Edwards Monday afternoon.
Final game one:
St. Edwards - 5, MSU - 8
The Mustangs hit three home runs. Hanna Hetherington a home run in the fourth and sixth innings.
Final game two:
St. Edwards - 1, MSU - 2
The second game went into extra innings. Ashley Turner singled into left field bringing in the winning run.
MSU hosts Embry-Riddle in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1 p.m. and the second game will immediately follow.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.