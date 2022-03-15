Midwestern State softball defeats St. Edwards in doubleheader

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State softball team took both games against St. Edwards Monday afternoon.

Final game one:

St. Edwards - 5, MSU - 8

The Mustangs hit three home runs. Hanna Hetherington a home run in the fourth and sixth innings.

Final game two:

St. Edwards - 1, MSU - 2

The second game went into extra innings. Ashley Turner singled into left field bringing in the winning run.

MSU hosts Embry-Riddle in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1 p.m. and the second game will immediately follow.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.