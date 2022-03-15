Office of Rep. Jackson to host mobile office hours in Archer City

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced Tuesday upcoming mobile office hours in Archer City that will be hosted by congressional staff.

The office has invited constituents to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 in the City Council Chambers.

If a constituent would like assistance with a federal agency case, the office is asking that you bring all supporting documentation.

No appointment is necessary, and any other questions should be directed to Jackson’s Wichita Falls office at (940) 285-8000.

