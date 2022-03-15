Plenty of sunshine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect lots of sunshine for the rest of this week with only slight chances for rain. For Tuesday expect a high in the upper 60s with breezy northly winds. Tomorrow and Thursday will reach the 80s. Thursday night a system moves through our area and will bring a slim chance for showers, this does not look widespread. Friday into the weekend expect slightly cooler temps with highs in the 60s and 70s. More rain chances pop up next Monday.

