Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine

By Mason Brighton
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect lots of sunshine for the rest of this week with only slight chances for rain. For Tuesday expect a high in the upper 60s with breezy northly winds. Tomorrow and Thursday will reach the 80s. Thursday night a system moves through our area and will bring a slim chance for showers, this does not look widespread. Friday into the weekend expect slightly cooler temps with highs in the 60s and 70s. More rain chances pop up next Monday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Casper Davis of Wichita Falls.
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls man found safe
Nathan Hargrove was arrested Saturday in connection to a stabbing in Wichita Falls.
Man arrested for WF stabbing
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after house fire in WF
Justin Love
Judge denies Justin Love’s change of venue request
A Wichita Falls resident helped a friend battling breast cancer.
WF woman organizes fundraiser for sick friend

Latest News

Ups and Small Downs with Temperatures this Week
Mostly Good Weather
Ups and Small Downs with Temperatures this Week
Ups and Small Downs with Temperatures this Week
KAUZ 6 Morning Forecast (3/15)
KAUZ 6 Morning Forecast (3/15)
First Alert Weather
Warm and windy Monday