Spring Fever Warning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Spring Fever will be going around on Wednesday with lots of sunshine and a nice southerly breeze. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll stay with near 80 for Thursday but a storm system may bring a chance for a few storms to the area by afternoon or evening. The best chances will be near and east of Wichita Falls. The stronger storms may produce a little hail. The upcoming weekend looks great.

