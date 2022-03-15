WF city council moves forward with new business park project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An amend budget up to $75,000 has been approved by the Wichita Falls City Council for site preparation costs for a new business park.

This is step one for this process and officials said this could be a multi-year project. The business park would be adjacent to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. Now that they have the funds, they will begin an environmental study of the property.

They already have prospects interested in the project, so officials hope the environmental study goes well so they can decide if they want to buy the property and develop it.

“They want more opportunities for the citizens of Wichita Falls,” Henry Florsheim, President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said. “So if we have more people doing business here, if there is more activity at the airport, that could convince the commercial airlines to have more flights or to have more than one airline here and that would be fantastic.”

He said that the business park could provide more than 100 jobs and with the increased traffic anticipated out of the airport, Wichita Falls could see a big increase in revenue and spending.

There are many more steps that need to be taken before this project happens. Florsheim said the next thing they are doing is speaking with Sheppard Air Force Base to make sure the business park would not interfere with any of their operations. That meeting will take place in a few weeks.

