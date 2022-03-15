Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died

ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications during surgery” over the weekend repairing it.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE confirmed on Twitter.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” WWE tweeted. “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.”

ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications during surgery” over the weekend repairing it.

Hall began his wrestling career in 1984 and joined the WWE in 1992 as the character Razor Ramon.

He was a four-time Intercontinental Champion and had notable rivals in Kevin Nash, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

Hall, Nash and Hulk Hogan founded the New World Order, “revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the “Monday Night Wars.””

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash said on Instagram.

“See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Casper Davis of Wichita Falls.
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls man found safe
Truck crashes into downtown WF Building, one hospitalized
Truck crashes into downtown WF building, one hospitalized
Nathan Hargrove was arrested Saturday in connection to a stabbing in Wichita Falls.
Man arrested for WF stabbing
A Wichita Falls resident helped a friend battling breast cancer.
WF woman organizes fundraiser for sick friend
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One dead after house fire in WF

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Make a kid in your life feel special on Absolutely Incredible Kid Day.
Absolutely Incredible Kid Day celebrates children across the nation
Judge Gossom said this year is the right time to get a reimbursement for the voting machines.
Commissioners Court talks grant, wellness benefits, dispatch payments
Police said on their official Twitter account that two people, including the suspected shooter,...
Police: Albuquerque shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect; 2 officers injured