After Hours Artwalk looking for volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The After Hours Artwalk in Wichita Falls needs your help. The company is looking to add more members to its team.

One Artwalk official explained how important and impactful volunteers are to their community.

“We couldn’t do it without volunteers,” Becky Raeke, chair of the After Hours Artwalk, said. “Downtown development is a staff of two, other than that our board of directors is volunteers. Everyone that works at our festivals is volunteer, so they are people that are passionate about downtown. It is paramount so it’s very important that we have volunteers.”

Raeke said volunteers start from the ground up, and with a small staff, the extra help comes in handy. The After Hours Artwalk returns April 7.

