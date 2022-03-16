High Fire Danger Today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Texoma will see high fire weather conditions today. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph, dew points will be in the 20s and temperatures will hit 80 this afternoon. Use extreme caution today if doing activities involving sparks or flames. Call 911 if you see smoke. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for a large portion of the area until 7 PM.

For Thursday expect another warm day with a high near 80. Thursday night a front moves through, western parts of the area could see a few showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend ahead of another front Monday. This looks to bring a few storms to Texoma.

