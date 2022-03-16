High school softball and baseball scores, March 15, 2022
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Spring break doesn’t stop spring sports!
Final softball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Holliday
|15
|Bowie
|0
|Windthorst
|17
|Perrin-Whitt
|2
|Henrietta
|16
|Nocona
|0
|Archer City
|15
|Olney
|0
|Jacksboro
|17
|City View
|0
|WFHS
|1
|Brewer
|12
|Electra (Game 1)
|18
|Quanah (Game 1)
|8
|Electra (Game 2)
|11
|Quanah (Game 2)
|4
Final baseball scores
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|WFHS
|6
|Lawton Eisenhower
|5
|Olney
|1
|Petrolia
|13
