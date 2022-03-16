Email City Guide
High school softball and baseball scores, March 15, 2022

Kinely Marek (2) celebrates with her teammates following solo home run.
Kinely Marek (2) celebrates with her teammates following solo home run.(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Spring break doesn’t stop spring sports!

Final softball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Holliday15Bowie0
Windthorst17Perrin-Whitt2
Henrietta16Nocona0
Archer City15Olney0
Jacksboro17City View0
WFHS1Brewer12
Electra (Game 1)18Quanah (Game 1)8
Electra (Game 2)11Quanah (Game 2)4

HOLLIDAY VS. BOWIE

WINDTHORST VS. PERRIN-WHITT

Final baseball scores

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
WFHS6Lawton Eisenhower5
Olney1Petrolia13

WFHS VS. LAWTON EISENHOWER

