QuikTrip to open Wichita Falls location in late 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another business will be coming to Wichita Falls, adding about 25 new jobs. QuikTrip will be the first of its kind in Wichita Falls, adding the convenience of a gas station and fresh foods.

There’s an economic impact the business will have on the economy for job seekers and sales tax.

“More options. Everybody wants options,” Henry Florsheim, President & CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said.

QuikTrip has the ability to open up tons of opportunities for people looking for jobs who want and need a change.

“More opportunities for the people that live here and more options for people to come here and third, that’s a really good capital investment on a piece of property that’s been sitting vacant for a long time, and we talk so much about the Eastside and the Northside and needing to develop more of those,” Florsheim said. “The more new development we get, the more you’re gonna get in that area.”

One QuikTrip official said the company opened doors for her, something others can experience as well.

“I started out as a part-time employee. I was in college going to school and I just so happen to pass the gas station and I said ‘Oh boy let me go in and fill out an application,” Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip corporate communications manager, said.

“A person just driving through Wichita Falls wouldn’t have stopped otherwise, but they love QuikTrip and they decided to stop there,” Florsheim said. “We’re gonna gain those sale taxes dollars that they spend that they might have spent somewhere else instead. It’s an economic development project. It’s not your typical one, it’s not one that we go out and recruit but it’s absolutely a way for us to generate more dollars.”

“We want to be a part of the community, so it’s going to be a huge deal for us to grow with that community to and be a part of that community and ensure that once we get there, the customers know that, the community knows that they can come to QuikTrip and enjoy all the amenities we have on the inside and the people that work on that location,” Smith explained.

QuikTrip is set to open in winter of 2023. The company will be located at I-44 and Old Iowa Park Road.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.