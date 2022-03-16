Email City Guide
WF stabbing suspect arrested in Oklahoma

The suspect accused of stabbing a woman in Wichita Falls has been arrested in Cotton County, Oklahoma.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police announced Wednesday that the suspect in the Flying J stabbing is in custody at the Cotton County Detention Center in Oklahoma.

30-year-old Dillion Venegas is accused of stabbing a coworker at the Flying J Travel Center on March 4, according to police.

Officials said the 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital following the stabbing. Venegas reportedly fled in a white Tahoe or Trailblazer.

Details of his arrest are not known at this time. Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest details.

