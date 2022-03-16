Wichita Falls Art Association gives artists a place to call home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Art Association is continuing to be a place for artists to call home.

One of their most recent exhibits is through a partnership with Wichita Falls ISD art students from Hirschi High School and Wichita Falls High School.

It’s all to allow students a gallery where they can display their work. They also help artists during the Wichita Falls Art Walk to share their masterpieces with others, as well in downtown Wichita Falls.

“What is a community without art, so people can come in here and get at least a taste of all the different flavors that is happening art-wise in the community and from there, there’s exciting events and other connection so that’s what’s great about the gallery,” said Anna Fleshler, artist and volunteer of the Wichita Falls Art Association.

While the display for Old High was scheduled to be assembled this month, officials said that has been postponed to later this school year.

