Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled

A suspect is in custody after a missing 2-year-old boy in Minnesota was found safe.
By KEYC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT
POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - The Amber Alert for a missing toddler in Minnesota has been canceled.

Authorities reported 2-year-old Robert Ramirez has been found safe and a suspect is in custody.

No further details were provided.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child. An Amber Alert for Robert was issued Thursday afternoon.

