City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’

Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just traffic headaches.(MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Southern California is under scrutiny for causing constant traffic and safety issues caused by its drive-thru line.

The line at the restaurant’s drive-thru has caused a chronic adverse traffic impact that has blocked nearby streets, sidewalks, disabled parking spots and bike lanes, according to a recent report by the city of Santa Barbara.

The restaurant opened in 2013 on one of the main roadways in the city at 3707 State Street. However, that location was first approved as a Burger King drive-thru back in 1978, and the city passed an ordinance preventing new or expanded drive-thru locations the following year.

Over the last several years, the city reports it has received numerous public comments regarding the vehicle queue, collisions and requests to remedy the traffic issues at that Chick-fil-A location. But previous attempts to informally remedy the situation have been unsuccessful, according to the city.

A January report from the city of Santa Barbara states traffic was observed blocking one of the travel lanes near the restaurant for as long as 155 minutes on a typical Saturday.

Representatives with Chick-fil-A say they have added a second drive-thru line with additional staff to help the situation and submitted an application to formalize a two-lane drive-thru.

City planners say they have been working with the restaurant to improve the traffic congestion.

City council members held a meeting to further discuss the situation on March 1 and say they have been working with the restaurant to improve the traffic congestion.

The city agreed to meet again on June 7 to decide whether the restaurant will be declared a public nuisance.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

