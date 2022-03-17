Disabled American Veterans recognizes WFPD Police Chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Disabled American Veterans gathered Wednesday at the Wichita Falls Police Department to honor and recognize Chief of Police Manuel Borrego.

Borrego was recognized for the help he has offered veterans, but he will not be the only one recognized. Residents across the city will be recognized for their support toward the veteran community.

Joel Jimenez, Commander of Wichita Falls DAV Chapter 41, talked about the inspiration behind this new city recognition deal.

“We want to give these citizens a chance for us to say thank you because they have giving enough to the Disabled American Veterans, they have given us recognition they’ve given us love and now it’s time we just pause and say start a new campaign and say thank you,” Jimenez said.

