Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Firefighters contain grass fire near Montague

Firefighters battling fire near Montague
Firefighters battling fire near Montague(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTAGUE, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are trying to contain a grass fire near the city of Montague, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Forest service officials report the fire is 478 acres and 100% contained as of 8:11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Congregation members at Mount Pleasant Church are hosting a dementia workshop on Saturday...
WF church hopes to help those with dementia with weekend workshop
Despite what is happening on the theatre’s stages, they continue to give performers an...
Improv workshop continues despite construction at WF Backdoor Theatre
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities