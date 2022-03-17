Firefighters contain grass fire near Montague

MONTAGUE, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are trying to contain a grass fire near the city of Montague, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Final Update: the #HayFieldFire in Montague County is 478 acres and 100% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 18, 2022

Forest service officials report the fire is 478 acres and 100% contained as of 8:11 p.m.

