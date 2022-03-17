Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kids take driving safety course at Boys & Girls Club

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, 30 pre-teens got a chance to see what it feels like to drive a car.

The teens used virtual headsets, a wheel and a pedal to hit the road. Dave’s Driving sponsored the event to give teens a head start about the seriousness of driving.

“It sounded like a good learning experience for me,” Penelope Sauceda, a safe driving participant, said.

“This is a very good opportunity for us to learn what to do on the road,” Leonx Sauceda, a safe driving participant, said.

“You have to make sure your speed, and that you’re not like swerving and that you’re staying in the right lane. Whenever we did the distractions, that you weren’t just paying attention on what they were saying and the road, you have to pay attention to everything which is really difficult,” Penelope said.

One expert explained why kids need to understand the importance of being safe on the road.

“In today’s generation, this Z generation, the problem is technology has moved into the point is you’re not getting that function of awareness. It is now the default setting is becoming a focus. Focus does not have prioritization, it has one setting distraction,” said Marvin Bailey, a behaviorist at Dave’s Driving.

For Lenox, he may have gotten the hang of this after taking the course.

“A car is a moving weapon. If you use it, if you mistreat it, if you drive it wrong and you do something bad on the road then you could actually kill someone,” Lenox said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Congregation members at Mount Pleasant Church are hosting a dementia workshop on Saturday...
WF church hopes to help those with dementia with weekend workshop
Despite what is happening on the theatre’s stages, they continue to give performers an...
Improv workshop continues despite construction at WF Backdoor Theatre
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities