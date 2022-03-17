Kids take driving safety course at Boys & Girls Club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, 30 pre-teens got a chance to see what it feels like to drive a car.

The teens used virtual headsets, a wheel and a pedal to hit the road. Dave’s Driving sponsored the event to give teens a head start about the seriousness of driving.

“It sounded like a good learning experience for me,” Penelope Sauceda, a safe driving participant, said.

“This is a very good opportunity for us to learn what to do on the road,” Leonx Sauceda, a safe driving participant, said.

“You have to make sure your speed, and that you’re not like swerving and that you’re staying in the right lane. Whenever we did the distractions, that you weren’t just paying attention on what they were saying and the road, you have to pay attention to everything which is really difficult,” Penelope said.

One expert explained why kids need to understand the importance of being safe on the road.

“In today’s generation, this Z generation, the problem is technology has moved into the point is you’re not getting that function of awareness. It is now the default setting is becoming a focus. Focus does not have prioritization, it has one setting distraction,” said Marvin Bailey, a behaviorist at Dave’s Driving.

For Lenox, he may have gotten the hang of this after taking the course.

“A car is a moving weapon. If you use it, if you mistreat it, if you drive it wrong and you do something bad on the road then you could actually kill someone,” Lenox said.

