March for Meals Campaign raise awareness for senior hunger

Meals on Wheels wants to raise awareness of senior hunger.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual March for Meals Campaign is at its halfway mark and so far, it has been a success. The campaign happens across the nation to help raise awareness of senior hunger.

Meals on Wheels officials said raising awareness is half the battle. The other half is to encourage communities to take action.

For the month of March, Meals on Wheels holds events around town in an effort to raise money for food. Thursday until 10 p.m., the nonprofit is holding an event at On The Border in Wichita Falls where 20% of proceeds will be donated to The Kitchen.

“Of course Meals on Wheels and The Kitchen are important no matter what time of day, but we really try and push the March for Meals month just because it is our awareness campaign annually,” Amanda Culley, Director of Development and Marketing for Meals on Wheels, said. “Just getting that awareness out to show that we do have seniors out there that are in need of food.”

Culley said there are multiple ways to help those in need. You can donate money or food, and they constantly need volunteers. All you need to do is give them a call and they will walk you through the process.

Meals on Wheels has two more events for the March on Meals: March 24 at Red Robin and March 28 at Raising Canes.

