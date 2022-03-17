Nocona community mourns Laci Stone

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Much of the community is mourning after nine people were killed in a car crash Tuesday night.

Officials said a truck moved into the wrong lane of a west Texas road, crashing into a van carrying the University of the Southwest’s golf teams.

Nine people were killed in the crash, including the truck’s occupants, six students and their head coach, Tyler James. Two students remain hospitalized with critical injuries and authorities said this is still an ongoing investigation.

One of the victims was loved here by the Texoma community.

Laci Stone was among the victims of the deadly crash, and her hometown of Nocona is still struggling to process the loss of such a bright young woman.

Stone, a recent graduate of the high school, played her heart out time and time again. Stone’s close friends spoke with News Channel 6 following the recent tragedy, and they remembered a competitive yet goofy girl who was, above all, devoted to her friends and family.

“You could always talk to her about anything,” Cobi Womack, a friend of Stone, said.

“She was just a person you could go to,” Laramie Haze, a friend of Stone, said.

Softball. Track. Basketball. Golf. In her high school career, Stone left no sport untouched, and her friends remember her as the funny and thoughtful teammate who never let them down.

“She was just always like the life of the party,” Haze said. “She was there for you whenever you needed somebody and you needed a laugh. To not have that emotional support and that one phone call away person is just something we’ll have to get used too.”

Stone’s former coach called her ray of sunshine.

“She was just goofy. She loved life to the fullest and she could never be serious except she was competing. When she’s competing, she’s serious,” Tiffany Clay, Stone’s former coach, said.

“I just feel bad that she’s not here for everyone who loved her much more than I did,” Womack added.

Clay recalled her relationship with Stone.

“She’s the one that would reach out to you late at night and as her coach and send me a text and you would wake up and say I love you and thank you for what you’ve done for me,” Clay said. “She was just a precious soul that will be missed very dearly.”

Haze said Stone’s hugs are what she will miss most about her friend.

Our condolences go out to Stone’s family and the Nocona community, as well as the loved ones of the other lives lost in this horrible tragedy.

Click here to support the Stone Family.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.