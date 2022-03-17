Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Parkland families welcome $127.5M federal settlement

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following the deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Parents of victims in Florida’s 2018 high school massacre say they’re glad to see the federal government reach a $127.5 million settlement over FBI inaction in the case and hope a future tragedy can be prevented.

One father of a Marjorie Stoneman Douglass student who was killed says the money can relieve financial stress, but won’t bring happiness or return their lost children.

Another says at least some money likely will go into foundations in memory of victims.

Attorneys for victims’ families previously announced the settlement in November, and the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the deal and the dollar amount Wednesday.

The families of 16 out of 17 people killed had sued the government over the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Firefighters hope to gain ground on Texas wildfires Saturday
Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Crews continue to fight 'extreme' wildfire in Texas
Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm