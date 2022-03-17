Email City Guide
Strong storms will develop Thursday night

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some of these storms will be strong to severe in strength.

The hail will be up to the size of pocket change and wind speeds could reach up to 70 mph. These storms will clear the areas by nightfall.

Overnight Thursday, we will have a low of 42 with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to have windy conditions overnight.

The wind will be strong out of the north at 20 to 30 mph. Friday, we will have a high of 65 with windy conditions.

The wind will remain strong out of the north at 20 to 30 mph.

