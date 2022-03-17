Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls to host regional flag football championship qualifier

Youth take part in the flag football qualifier in Wichita Falls. (2019)
Youth take part in the flag football qualifier in Wichita Falls. (2019)(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will host a regional qualifier for the Flag Football World Championship Tour this weekend.

The two-day event will take place at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex at 1820 Sheppard Access Road.

34 teams from across Texas will take part. Adults will play on Saturday starting at 10 a.m., while youth teams take the field on Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

Everyone is invited to come out to watch some great flag football action. Concessions will be open.

For more information, call the Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Department at (940) 761-7497.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Congregation members at Mount Pleasant Church are hosting a dementia workshop on Saturday...
WF church hopes to help those with dementia with weekend workshop
Despite what is happening on the theatre’s stages, they continue to give performers an...
Improv workshop continues despite construction at WF Backdoor Theatre
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities