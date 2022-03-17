Wichita Falls to host regional flag football championship qualifier

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will host a regional qualifier for the Flag Football World Championship Tour this weekend.

The two-day event will take place at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex at 1820 Sheppard Access Road.

34 teams from across Texas will take part. Adults will play on Saturday starting at 10 a.m., while youth teams take the field on Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

Everyone is invited to come out to watch some great flag football action. Concessions will be open.

For more information, call the Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Department at (940) 761-7497.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.