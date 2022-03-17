Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday night, Wichita Falls Police responded to a pin-in crash involving two vehicles.

Witnesses reportedly said a woman was speeding down Old Jacksboro Highway, running several red lights. She eventually crashed with another vehicle on Central Freeway, causing her to be ejected from her vehicle after it rolled.

Officials said she was transported to United Regional with severe injuries and was later care -lighted to a different hospital, where she is still receiving treatment. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper encouraged people to be careful on that intersection and offered tips on how to stay safe.

“Especially on the Southwest Parkway area, we have a lot of trouble with people running red lights, so don’t enter that intersection right away, even if you get a green,” Eipper said. “Take a look both ways, give it a second or two before you enter because it’s happened. A lot of people are doing it.”

