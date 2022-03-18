Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT
DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The new Apache Lonestar Casino is set to have a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday.
800 slot machines, table games and extraordinary cuisine from the Lonestar Steakhouse is what Texoma can expect.
The casino is located on the northeast corner of I-44 and Exit One in Devol, Oklahoma, across from the travel plaza. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.
