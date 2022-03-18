Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Finland named happiest country in the world 5th year in a row

Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for...
Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for the fifth year in a row.(anzeletti/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Turns out, Disneyland isn’t the happiest place on Earth – it’s Finland!

For the fifth year in a row, the Nordic nation takes the top spot on the list of happiest countries from the World Happiness Report, which was released Friday.

It’s based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll, including healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption, and high social trust, generosity, and freedom.

The US ranked 16th on the list.

At the bottom of the list, ranking 146th, is Afghanistan.

The top 20 happiest countries are:

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Iceland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Netherlands
  6. Luxembourg
  7. Sweden
  8. Norway
  9. Israel
  10. New Zealand
  11. Austria
  12. Australia
  13. Ireland
  14. Germany
  15. Canada
  16. United States
  17. United Kingdom
  18. The Czech Republic
  19. Belgium
  20. France

To see the full list, see the report here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Firefighters hope to gain ground on Texas wildfires Saturday
Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Crews continue to fight 'extreme' wildfire in Texas
Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm