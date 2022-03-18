Hiring event aims to reduce military spouse unemployment rate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce partnered with Hiring Our Heroes to host a military spouse hiring event on Thursday.

With a community filled with military members, military spouses face the challenge of being able to find a job. These groups have joined together to create a Military Spouse Professional Network (MSPN) for Sheppard Air Force Base in hopes to help those who struggle finding work.

“Currently, military spouses face an unemployment rate on the low end of 29%, which is higher than we saw at the height of the great depression,” Angela Neal, senior manager at the Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone, said. “There is a lot of work to be done there.”

“Our whole mission at Hiring Our Heroes is to help the military community find meaningful employment so that is exactly what we are doing,” Adrene Wike, senior manager at Workforce Development, said. “We are taking both of these needs and connecting the dots.”

They hope to continue providing job opportunities for military spouses to help get the unemployment rate down.

