Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hiring event aims to reduce military spouse unemployment rate

Military spouses face an unemployment rate of 29%.
Military spouses face an unemployment rate of 29%.
Military spouses face an unemployment rate of 29%.(kauz)
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce partnered with Hiring Our Heroes to host a military spouse hiring event on Thursday.

With a community filled with military members, military spouses face the challenge of being able to find a job. These groups have joined together to create a Military Spouse Professional Network (MSPN) for Sheppard Air Force Base in hopes to help those who struggle finding work.

“Currently, military spouses face an unemployment rate on the low end of 29%, which is higher than we saw at the height of the great depression,” Angela Neal, senior manager at the Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone, said. “There is a lot of work to be done there.”

“Our whole mission at Hiring Our Heroes is to help the military community find meaningful employment so that is exactly what we are doing,” Adrene Wike, senior manager at Workforce Development, said. “We are taking both of these needs and connecting the dots.”

They hope to continue providing job opportunities for military spouses to help get the unemployment rate down.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Congregation members at Mount Pleasant Church are hosting a dementia workshop on Saturday...
WF church hopes to help those with dementia with weekend workshop
Despite what is happening on the theatre’s stages, they continue to give performers an...
Improv workshop continues despite construction at WF Backdoor Theatre
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities