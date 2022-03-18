Kemp Center for the Arts hosts mini spring break camps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While spring break isn’t over just yet, some children in Wichita Falls spent the first half of the break at the Kemp Center for the Arts spring break mini-camps.

The center had two programs for anime and elementary art for ages 5-17 where attendees made collages and worked on drawing their favorite anime characters. Staff said this is the third year they have hosted their spring break mini-camps.

“It gives kids who are not in school some structure during the week and an opportunity to do artwork and just get out of the house and do something fun,” Kristin Thueson, program coordinator of the Kemp Center for the Arts, said.

Several summer programs will also be returning to the Kemp Center for the Arts for at least 150 students ages 5-18. They will be focusing on drama, art and even some new programs. The program can cost anywhere from $65 to $135.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.