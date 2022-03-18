Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Museum of North Texas History hosts family day

Celebrating Women’s Month
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History hosted a free family day on Thursday to celebrate Women’s History Month. Museum officials said this is an opportunity for families to learn about the women in Wichita County who made a difference.

Families were able to participate in activities, use their creativity and connect with others in the community.

Madeleine Calcote-Garcia, executive director of the Museum of North Texas History, said one room, in particular, was set to open kids up to their potential and possibilities.

“Traditionally in history, it is the story of white men, so this is a small step that we’re taking to highlight the stories of women and people of color who have contributed greatly to the North Texas area, but we haven’t always been appreciated or highlighted for their significant contributions,” Calcote-Garcia said.

Calcote-Garcia said she believes it’s important for visitors to walk into the museum and be able to see something that reflects them.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Congregation members at Mount Pleasant Church are hosting a dementia workshop on Saturday...
WF church hopes to help those with dementia with weekend workshop
Despite what is happening on the theatre’s stages, they continue to give performers an...
Improv workshop continues despite construction at WF Backdoor Theatre
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities