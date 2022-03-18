Museum of North Texas History hosts family day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History hosted a free family day on Thursday to celebrate Women’s History Month. Museum officials said this is an opportunity for families to learn about the women in Wichita County who made a difference.

Families were able to participate in activities, use their creativity and connect with others in the community.

Madeleine Calcote-Garcia, executive director of the Museum of North Texas History, said one room, in particular, was set to open kids up to their potential and possibilities.

“Traditionally in history, it is the story of white men, so this is a small step that we’re taking to highlight the stories of women and people of color who have contributed greatly to the North Texas area, but we haven’t always been appreciated or highlighted for their significant contributions,” Calcote-Garcia said.

Calcote-Garcia said she believes it’s important for visitors to walk into the museum and be able to see something that reflects them.

